51 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19 DHSS announced Friday

Updated: Fri 12:19 PM, Jul 10, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

DHSS says 51 of the positive cases announced Friday are of Alaskans.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,323. Currently, there are 718 active cases and 588 recovered cases. There are 80 total hospitalizations.

In total, there are 258 nonresident cases.

51 cases in six communities:

  • Anchorage Municipality (22)

  • Fairbanks North Star Borough (16)

  • Kenai Peninsula Borough (6)

  • Juneau (1)

  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3)

  • Nome (2)

For more infomation visit Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

