51 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19 DHSS announced Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.
DHSS says 51 of the positive cases announced Friday are of Alaskans.
No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,323. Currently, there are 718 active cases and 588 recovered cases. There are 80 total hospitalizations.
In total, there are 258 nonresident cases.
51 cases in six communities:
- Anchorage Municipality (22)
- Fairbanks North Star Borough (16)
- Kenai Peninsula Borough (6)
- Juneau (1)
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3)
- Nome (2)
