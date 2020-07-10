51 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19 DHSS announced Friday

The State of Alaska has announced 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

DHSS says 51 of the positive cases announced Friday are of Alaskans.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,323. Currently, there are 718 active cases and 588 recovered cases. There are 80 total hospitalizations.

In total, there are 258 nonresident cases.

51 cases in six communities:



Anchorage Municipality (22)



Fairbanks North Star Borough (16)



Kenai Peninsula Borough (6)



Juneau (1)



Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3)



Nome (2)

For more infomation visit Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

