Tribes question relief funds for Alaska Native corporations

Native American leaders are raising questions about how $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief for tribes will be distributed.

Some say for-profit Alaska Native corporations shouldn't receive a share because the corporations are not tribal governments.

Tribes are relying on the infusion of cash after having to shut down casinos, tourism operations and other businesses that serve as their main moneymakers. Members of Congress are divided on the intent of the legislation.

The U.S. Treasury Department will begin distributing the money later this month. It has set a Friday deadline for tribes to submit payment information and supporting documents.

