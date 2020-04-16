Chinese epicenter Wuhan raises number of virus dead by 1,290

The central Chinese city of Wuhan has raised its number of COVID-19 fatalities by 1,290.

State media said the undercount had been due to the insufficient admission capabilities at overwhelmed medical facilities at the peak of the outbreak.

Wuhan's revised death toll of 3,869 is the most in China.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted an unidentified official with Wuhan's epidemic and prevention and control headquarters as saying "belated, missed and mistaken reporting occurred" with the city's data while the city's hospitals and medics were overwhelmed with patient care.

