Draft UN resolution urges global access to COVID-19 material

The U.N. General Assembly has until Monday to consider a draft resolution calling for global action to rapidly scale up development, manufacturing and access to medicine, vaccines and medical equipment to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed resolution requests the U.N. secretary-general to work with the World Health Organization and recommend options to ensure equitable access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines for all in need, especially in developing countries.

The Mexican-drafted measure encourages all countries to work in partnership to increase research and funding for vaccines and medicine, and strengthen scientific cooperation to combat the virus.

