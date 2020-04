Troopers looking for missing teenager last seen in Wasilla

Alaska State Troopers are looking for a teenager who was last seen on April 19.

Jaden Hoffman, 15, was reportedly last seen shortly after 10 p.m. on April 19. She was on Outrigger Dr. in Wasilla, according to a Nixle sent out around 9:15 p.m.

Hoffman is about 5'4" and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The teenager was wearing a black tank top and pink backpack the last time she was seen.

Alaska State Troopers are asking that anyone with information about Hoffman's whereabouts please contact Palmer troopers at (907) 352-5401.

