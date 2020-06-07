Alaska Supreme Court releases statement to 'fellow Alaskans' following the death of George Floyd

After the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Alaska's Supreme Court justices say they are "saddened to see again that the ideals on which our society is founded are far from the reality of many people's lives."

"We recognize that too often African-Americans, Alaska Natives, and other people of color are not treated with the same dignity and respect as white members of our communities. And we recognize that as community members, lawyers, and especially as judicial officers, we must do more to change this reality."

The statement from the Supreme Court says, "Our country and our state are built upon the principle that all of us are created equal."

"When so many members of society are not being heard or are not being treated fairly, changes must be made," the statement reads.

Find the full statement from the Alaska Supreme Court HERE.

