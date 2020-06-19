Headed South? Prepare for backups on the Seward Highway

Heading to the Kenai Peninsula for a "staycation" weekend? You won't be alone. Drivers on the Seward Highway report backups for more than 10 miles along the Seward Highway between Girdwood and Portage.

Girdwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck at about 2 p.m. Friday, Chief Michelle Weston said, but by 6 p.m., she said her crews had been back and on to other calls for quite some time.

Friday evening's current backup is "just traffic," Weston said.

The Department of Transportation has an ongoing project from Mile 90 to Mile 75, which includes numerous stretches of gravel road and pilot car operations.

Sunday, drivers spent hours driving north. Some reported a drive time of more than five hours from Cooper Landing to Eagle River.

Weston said that day she was driving south and saw backed up traffic for 30 miles.

One thing Weston does want to remind drivers, is that if there is an emergency, make way for emergency vehicles. "If you see us coming, give us a lane," she requested.

