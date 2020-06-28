COVID-19 numbers spike; state reports 29 new cases in Alaska

Alaska has seen another increase in active COVID-19 cases with the Department of Health and Social Services reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases in the state. State records show 348 active cases in Alaska residents.

Thirteen cases of COVID-19 were reported in Anchorage, three in Fairbanks, one in Juneau, three in Kenai, four in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, 2 in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and one in Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

*The location of two of the individuals that tested positive have not been released on the DHSS website.

Currently, the State of Alaska sits at 883 total cases of COVID-19. 521 cases are marked as recovered. With 67 total hospitalizations. Non-resident cases are up to 179 in total.

There are 14 COVID-19 deaths for the state.

