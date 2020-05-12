5th Avenue shut down due to suspicious package

The Anchorage Police Department has shut down 5th Avenue after receiving a report of a suspicious package inside a parked vehicle.

There have been no evacuations of the area yet but 5th Avenue is blocked off between E Street and H Street. APD has responded to the report with the Patrol Division and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit.

While APD investigates the package, pedestrians and vehicles are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes to their destination.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

