5th Avenue mall temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns; Northway, Midtown, and Dimond malls still open

The 5th Avenue mall is closed until March 29, 2020, after its parent company announces closures to all its properties.

In a press release, Simon Property Group announced the temporary closures.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Other malls across Anchorage remain open.

Dimond Center

Channel 2 spoke with Robert Dye, General Manager of the Dimond Center, who says some stores have closed due to corporate mandates, but most mom & pop shops are open.

“We are following all the CDC guidelines,” said Dye, “Another thing that we have done is a tremendous amount of research on the correct cleaning compounds to address the possibility of the virus hitting and sitting on surfaces.”

The mall is even innovating with the current situation.

Dye says as of Wednesday, the mall started offering curbside delivery for food options near the H&M storefront side.

“Everyone of our food operations is open. You just can’t go in and sit down, but you can order take-out.”

Midtown Mall is open during regular business hours, however, because of the Municipality's retail restrictions, some of the stores are closed or have reduced hours.

Some stores affected include REI, Relax Solutions, and BurgerFi.

The mall also says events for the whole month of March are canceled.

Like the Dimond Center, the mall is disinfecting hot spots for germs like door handles, bathroom doors, stall door hardware, and flush valves.

The Northway Mall is open.

Mao Tosi, Northway Mall Manager, says they are “stepping up the cleaning process” and making sure they do diligence in certain areas.

According to the mall’s website, “some retailers are taking additional steps to reduce operating hours or close entirely.”

Tosi also adds, “Maintenance / janitorial are doing further cleaning on a regular basis."

