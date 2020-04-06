6 new COVID-19 cases reported, three hospitalizations, Alaska case count rises to 191

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported six new cases of COVID-19 and three new hospitalizations in Alaska Monday, bringing the total case count to 191.

DHSS data shows the locations of the new confirmed cases as



Anchorage: 3

Kenai Peninsula: 1

Fairbanks: 1

Petersburg: 1

Among the three new cases reported in the Municipality of Anchorage is a juvenile male under the age of 10.

One new hospitalization was reported in Anchorage — a female between the ages of 70-79 admitted on April 3, and one new hospitalization in Fairbanks — a male over the age of 80, who was admitted on March 31.

No data was provided for the third hospitalization.

Of the six new cases, one case in Anchorage involved travel.

Monday's newly reported case in Fairbanks was acquired through local transmission.

The acquisition of the remaining four cases is designated as 'unknown'.

DHSS data shows that of the 191 confirmed cases in Alaska, 27 have been reported as 'recovered.'

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.