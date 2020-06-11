$60 million Anchorage hotel project delayed until August

A big hotel project in downtown Anchorage that was supposed to begin construction in May is on hold until August.

David Irwin, president of the developer, Irwin Development Group, confirms the $60 million boutique hotel project is behind schedule due to a contractual dispute.

The Hotel, operated by Indigo, will be aviation themed. It is located at Sixth Avenue between G and H streets and will next to the EasyPark parking garage that’s run by the Anchorage Community Development Authority, which is also the landowner of the proposed construction site.

Irwin says the authority was required to temporarily move the city’s transit center and buses before it could begin construction, but that has been delayed until August.

“We are working through a revised Amendment to our contract with ACDA,” Irwin said in an email response to KTUU.

He says once it works out the details, it has until April to start construction on the hotel.

The 12-story boutique hotel is a national chain that will operate the 178-room hotel. There will be 32 apartments, either one or two bed, which will be pre-built in china and then shipped to Anchorage.

Andrew Halcro, the executive director for the Anchorage Downtown Development Authority declined an on-camera interview but did release a statement regarding the ongoing negotiations.

“ACDA has been working with the developer for almost three years on this project, through numerous delays and a history of uncertain financial support. We continue to try and find a path forward to make this project a reality," Halcro said.

The construction process is expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

