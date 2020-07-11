63 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska bringing the total to 1,385

The State of Alaska has announced 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

DHSS says 48 of the positive cases announced Friday are of Alaskans.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,385. Currently, there are 770 active cases and 598 recovered cases. There are 85 total hospitalizations.

In total, there are 273 nonresident cases.

63 cases in seven communities:

Anchorage Municipality (29)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (24)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (2)

Juneau City and Borough (1)

Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3)

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2)

Bethel Census Area (1)

*The location of the 63 case has not been released on DHSS website.

For more information visit The Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.