63 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska bringing the total to 1,385

The State of Alaska has announced 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.
DHSS says 48 of the positive cases announced Friday are of Alaskans.
No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,385. Currently, there are 770 active cases and 598 recovered cases. There are 85 total hospitalizations.
In total, there are 273 nonresident cases.
63 cases in seven communities:
Anchorage Municipality (29)
Fairbanks North Star Borough (24)
Kenai Peninsula Borough (2)
Juneau City and Borough (1)
Matanuska-Susitna Borough (3)
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2)
Bethel Census Area (1)
*The location of the 63 case has not been released on DHSS website.
For more information visit The Department of Health and Human Services.
