7 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents, DHSS reports Monday

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents on Monday, bringing the total of active cases in residents up to 89.

The new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with three and the Kenai Peninsula Borough with four. There have been a total of 467 cases reported in Alaska residents; 368 of that total have recovered.

The state saw the biggest spike in cases since the pandemic began on Sunday with 27 cases. At a press conference Sunday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he believes the state had the capacity to deal with rising cases and will continue measures to reopen Alaska.

Municipality of Anchorage: 232



Anchorage: 205

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 16

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 49



Anchor Point: 3

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 10

Kenai: 11

Nikiski: 1

Other: 9

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 8

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 29



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 19

Willow: 1

Nome Census Area: 3



Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Other: 2

Southeast Alaska: 57



Douglas: 1

Juneau: 32

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 2

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula



Other: 1

