9 new cases of COVID-19 announced, 49 people have recovered

The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

At 11:00 a.m. Thursday on its website, the new numbers show:

1 - Kenai Peninsula Borough



5 - Anchorage Municipality



1 - Matanuska-Susitna Borough



2- Fairbanks North Star Borough

This brings the total overall in Alaska to 235. So far, 49 people have recovered. Hospitalizations remain at 27.

Seven deaths are being reported statewide.

