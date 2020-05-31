93rd running of Mount Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 Mount Marathon Race is cancelled according to the race committee. The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee had previously postponed the event changing the date from July 4th to an alternate date of September 6th.

“Not having Mount Marathon in 2020 is a great disappointment and a decision the committee took very seriously,” race director Matias Saari said. “The committee considered multiple scenarios for attempting to hold a race in 2020. However, it could not adequately mitigate risk and safely adhere to State of Alaska and CDC large community events pandemic guidelines for spectators, participants, and volunteers.”

The 93rd Mount Marathon Race is scheduled for July 4, 2021.

For more information on the race and the decision to cancel, click here.

