9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the offering of NPR-A oil leases was legal

On Thursday, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals released its decision in a case that had contested the Bureau of Land Management’s offer of sale of oil and gas leases to ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.

The leases were in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and environment groups like the Northern Alaska Environmental Center, the Alaska Wilderness League, and the Sierra Club had brought action under the National Environmental Policy Act.

An opinion summary by Judge Milan D. Smith states the “panel affirmed the district court’s summary judgment in favor of the federal agencies.”

“The panel therefore held that BLM met the NEPA requirement for the 2017 lease sale of preparing at least an initial EIS, any challenge to the adequacy of which is now time barred,” Smith wrote.

