A Fairbanks man arrested for attempted murder after a shooting Monday night

Fairbanks Police say they’ve arrested a man for attempted murder after shooting another person Monday night.

FPD says 23-year-old Tayvian Green was placed at the scene by multiple witnesses.

Police say around 8 p.m. Monday night officers were patrolling the area of Cushman Street and 14th Avenue when they were contacted by a resident about a man trying to fight people in the area.

Police were able to catch up to Green near 16th Avenue and Stacia.

While talking to Green, FPD says “Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received two 911 calls in which the callers reported that a male had just been shot by another male at South Cushman and 15th Avenue. One of the callers reported to the dispatcher that FPD was in contact with the shooter.“

A witness then told police they saw Green toss a gun, which police later found. Police were also given cell phone video they say shows the shooting.

The victim was transported by Fairbanks Fire Department paramedics with a single gunshot wound. He was medically stabilized and life-flighted to Providence in Anchorage for further treatment.

Green was arrested for Attempted Murder in the First Degree and Assault in the First Degree.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

