Alaska State Troopers say a Noatak man is being charged with murder after an assault in the community Saturday.

Troopers in Kotzebue were notified of a deceased person following the assault.

Troopers say 31-year-old Rhoda Adams was found dead in a home after she and man identified as 44-year-old Charlie Bailey were reportedly beaten by 41-year-old Jim V. Adams.

AST says victims and the suspect are all from Noatak.

AST says Adams was taken into custody by responding troopers and is charged with Murder in the 1st degree, and Assault.

Adams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 9th, 2020.

