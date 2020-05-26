Soldotna man faces numerous charges of sex assault, abuse of a minor; Troopers believe there may be more victims

A 32-year-old Soldotna man is facing several charges including sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault of victims all under the age of 18.

Alaska State Troopers say Matthew Klumb, who worked as a certified nurse’s assistant, is accused of having sex multiple times with a 12-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old girl. He is also charged with giving alcohol and drugs to the three victims and at least three others ages 13 and 14.

Troopers say they became aware of the alleged crimes when the mother of a 16-year-old girl contacted AST in Soldotna to report incidents occurring between her daughter and Klumb. The mother says she was contacted by someone who said he had screenshots of a conversation with her daughter about a sexual relationship between Klumb and the 16-year-old.

Details in the conversation indicated that Klumb gave the 16-year-old an iPhone. The conversation detailed sex acts and said that Klumb had taken a photo of the girl, along with a 12-year-old and 14-year-old, also victims in the case.

On April 30, AST executed a search warrant of Klumb’s home. There they found numerous electronic devices, including his phone. Troopers also found video footage of him hiding his phone after Troopers arrived at his home, and found an iPhone box with the same identifying numbers as the phone the 16-year-old possessed.

Troopers found drugs and sex toys referenced in the teen's text conversation. Some of the items found in the home include a baggie of "PEZ" shaped pills, a silver baggie of pills labeled "Clonazolam," a baggie containing pills with the name "4F-MPH," and a "Yoshi" PEZ dispenser in Klumb's bedroom.

The 14-year-old told investigators that she and the other girls were given drugs in the home often or whenever she would visit. In a second interview, she told investigators that Klumb had made her have sex with him at least four times in the course of one visit to his home.

The 16-year-old, who was allegedly given a phone by Klumb, told investigators she was forced to have sex with Klumb against her will, including one time when two of the other victims walked into the room. The other victims told investigators of that incident as well and said they had tried to get Klumb to stop.

The 12-year-old victim told investigators Klumb had had sex with her multiple times. Charging documents say the girl, “could not even count the number of times that Klumb has had intercourse with her.”

Two of the victims said they slept over at the suspect’s home multiple times, including when the explicit photo was taken. All three victims said they took drugs at the home, including "acid," and "molly," another name for MDMA. Two of the victims said the first time they were given drugs at the home, Klumb had slipped "molly" into their soda.

The 14-year-old said an explicit photo was taken at Klumb’s home that included herself, the 16-year-old, and the 12-year-old. In the photo, she said she and the 16-year-old were in different states of undress. The 16-year-old told investigators the girls were all on drugs when the photo was taken.

Troopers say drug tests on one of the girls' hair came back positive for MDMA, or "molly." Tests on the hair of the other two victims are pending.

Troopers spoke with three other girls who say they were given alcohol by the suspect. One of them said Klumb had touched her near her genitals while she was sleeping.

Klumb was arrested on May 22 and taken to Wildwood Pre-trial in Kenai.

According to court documents, Klumb faces at least 12 charges. Law enforcement says more charges may come as the investigation continues.

Any individuals with information regarding Klumb’s activities should contact Alaska State Troopers' General Investigative Unit in Soldotna at (907)-262-4453.

Klumb is set to have a preliminary hearing on July 7 in Kenai.

Editor's Note: Channel 2 has intentionally excluded some information from this story to avoid identifying the victims of a sexual crime.

