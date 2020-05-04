A crash on the Seward Highway leaves a Nikiski woman dead

Alaska State Troopers say a 34-year-old woman from Nikiski has died after being involved in a crash on the Seward Highway Sunday.

AST says around 7 p.m. they responded to call of a multiple vehicle collision at mile 45 of the Seward Highway.

Troopers say Arleigh Bacarella, the driver of a 2002 BMW sedan, going northbound when her vehicle crossed over the centerline and hit a tandem axle trailer carrying a six-wheeler being towed by a 1994 Suburban.

The BMW then skidded into the path of a 2014 Ford Class C Motorhome which was towing a 21-foot Alumaweld boat.

The BMW and Ford motorhome crashed, causing the boat to break loose from the trailer and become lodged inside the back of the motorhome.

Bacarella died at the scene.

The drivers of the Suburban and Ford motorhome received minor injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the BMW to cross over the centerline.

