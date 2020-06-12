A few clouds today but the sun really shines for the weekend

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Friday with a high of 66 degrees.

High pressure is keeping us dry and partly to mostly clear as we have been warming up nicely. Warm air from the north combined with storm energy from the east could increase instability across the area thus leading to showers Friday for the Copper River Basin.

There is a chance for Friday night and Saturday morning that this evolves into showers from Anchorage northward. We cannot rule out some showers for the higher terrain on Saturday but cooler more stable air pushing up Turnagain Arm and out of the south could start to inhibit potential shower activity for the lower-lying areas.

For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, this part of the forecast looks to be dominated mainly by high pressure over Mainland Alaska. Temperatures will stay warm over Southcentral while the sun has the ability to cause pop-up showers in the higher mountain elevations.

Storms in the vicinity of the Aleutian Chain for the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe are looking to bring unsettled rainy weather to the Bering Sea and Aleutian Island Chain area next week.

Partly cloudy for Friday with a high of 66 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 48 degrees while under partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy in the evening.

Partly sunny for Saturday with a high of 68 degrees. Saturday night we drop down to 48 degrees while under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly sunny on Sunday with light winds and a high of 68 degrees.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.