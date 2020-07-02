A little cloudier today but we still reach the 70s

Partly to mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 72 degrees.

As we head into the holiday weekend a warming and drying theme will be the trend. As high pressure builds across the mainland, high temperatures will increase each day through the 4th of July, with highs in the 70s being fairly widespread.

Storms to the west will continue to push moisture and cloud cover into the state allowing for light showers in portions of the Alaska Range and Talkeetna Mountains as rain chances increase due to the daytime heating from the sun combined with moisture getting lifted up the mountains. Warming further will be dependent upon cloud cover. If there is enough sunshine after the potential for early or late clouds then temperatures could even warm into the 80s in some spots as warm air pushes down from the Interior.

For the extended period, our ridge of high pressure over western Alaska weakens beginning Sunday through Wednesday. This weakening will allow for storms from the Bering Sea to push into the mainland, increasing moisture intrusions, increasing cloud cover, increasing rain chances, as well as lowing daytime high temperatures across the southern mainland. This changing trend looks to happen but it is timing thing as a lot of times these high pressure systems don't like to give up their claim of the land as early as indicated. So we are still ironing out the details as we get closer to the weekend. Storms over the Bering Sea will keep conditions mostly cloudy with periods of rain showers and gusty winds across the area.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Thursday with increasing clouds and a high of 72 degrees with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 53 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the evening with light winds.

Mostly sunny for Anchorage on Friday with a high of 73 degrees along with light winds. Overnight we drop down to 56 degrees while under partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy along with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Saturday July 4th with light winds while we warm up to 76 degrees.

