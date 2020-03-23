Man accused of killing a woman in Wasilla has been found dead in his cell

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:21 AM, Mar 23, 2020

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - The Department of Corrections and Alaska State Troopers confirm a man accused of killing a woman in Wasilla was found dead in his cell on March 18, 2020.

DOC says correctional officers and medical staff immediately began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene.

38-year-old Edwin Clawson was taken to Mat-Su Regional Hospital where he later died. This death is being investigated as a suicide.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Clawson on March 15, 2020, after they received a request for a welfare check on a family member.

When a trooper approached Clawson and shined his flashlight in his direction, the trooper discovered the body of a dead woman lying on the ground.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Susanna Clawson.

DOC says Clawson was an unsentenced inmate.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus