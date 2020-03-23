Man accused of killing a woman in Wasilla has been found dead in his cell

The Department of Corrections and Alaska State Troopers confirm a man accused of killing a woman in Wasilla was found dead in his cell on March 18, 2020.

DOC says correctional officers and medical staff immediately began performing life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene.

38-year-old Edwin Clawson was taken to Mat-Su Regional Hospital where he later died. This death is being investigated as a suicide.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Clawson on March 15, 2020, after they received a request for a welfare check on a family member.

When a trooper approached Clawson and shined his flashlight in his direction, the trooper discovered the body of a dead woman lying on the ground.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Susanna Clawson.

DOC says Clawson was an unsentenced inmate.

