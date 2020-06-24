A man is suing the state over plans to distribute federal coronavirus relief aid.

He is asking a judge to block disbursement of a portion set aside for small businesses after Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration reinterpreted the rules.

Eric Forrer wants the money to be spent according to "defined standards.”

He is seeking a court order that would either halt the disbursement of money set aside for businesses until lawmakers approve what his court filing calls a valid expenditure, or block spending of the funds that do not adhere to a proposal previously ratified by the Legislature.

