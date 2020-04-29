PBA Bowler Sean Rash and daughter spread unifying message

Professional bowler Sean Rash is used to big crowds and high steaks when he rolls rocks but these day's a makeshift lane built on the bumpy sidewalk in front of his house is the closest thing to a sport he can get.

Like the rest of the world's "non-essential" workers, Rash has been stuck at home for the last month or so.

The PBA star who is from Anchorage is now based out of Illinois. With nowhere to practice and no tournaments to run off to Sean has spent much of the past month with his wife and two daughters and it was his oldest Kaylee that spearheaded the post which inspired this article. With nothing but chalk and a little help from the Twitterverse Kaylee wrote "We are in this together" in front of the Rash home. "My daughter saw it through the news and everything else and understands what's going on with school being canceled and everything else, so she was like hey I want to do this I'm like, alright, sounds good. So I drew the outline and helped her color in the words." Said Rash.

Unable to practice and unable to do much of anything outside chalk-based sidewalk statements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sean has had time to reflect a little bit.

Earlier this month he posted a picture of the ball from his first 300 games. Something that happened right here in Anchorage 24 years ago at Jewel Lake Bowl when Rash was just 13 years old.

Rash said it's "just a moment I'll never forget, a bowling ball I still have to this day and it's a treasure in the in the garage but yeah it's been a long time since the first 300 games."

While looking back at the past is fun it's the future that's got Sean's attention right now. The PBA is still trying to determine when it will be safe to resume competition even if that means doing so without fans in the stands. "I would guess that our first event that I'm going to compete in would be in July, with or without fans attending. Like I said, I think our landscape with the PBA tours, we can have a great show and a lot of content, showcase the stars and let our fans watch from home." Said Rash.

When official word will come remains unclear, how and when restrictions will be lifted around the country is hard to gauge at this point but has Sean's six-year-old daughter Kaylee pointed out... "We are in this together."

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.