A national coin shortage impacts local banks

A national coin shortage caused by the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting local banks.

You may notice a sign on the door of your local grocery store or a laundromat, coins are in short supply. That's because, like many other businesses, the U.S. Mint sent employees home and stopped production because of COVID-19 concerns. Retailers closing also caused a shortage as coins stoped changing hands from consumers to businesses and then to banks.

"Well it really is not going to have a huge impact for those consumers that use plastic be it debit card or credit card but maybe those users that use cash, that could be an issue at some point," says Denali Federal Credit Union regional president Randy Butler.

He says Denali Federal Credit union has seen their fair share of impacts as well. They had to ration their coin order and are primarily providing coins to their members and are limited.

So will breaking open your piggy bank help? Butler says yes.

"Oh, absolutely that would help with the situation. Really two things, if your bank or credit union has a coin machine, empty those piggy banks, empty those jars, turn those in, and actually turn those coins into cash. Another option that many Alaskans may not know about is the Coinstar machines inside some of the local grocery stores," says Butler.

Butler says the federal government has advised that the situation should solve itself in the next few weeks as production continues to ramp up.

