A small town in Siberia has likely broken the Arctic high temperature record

Sun 6:47 PM, Jun 21, 2020

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Verkhoyansk, a small town in Siberia, recorded a daily high temperature on Saturday of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit—or 38 degrees Celsius. If the temperature is verified by the World Meteorological Organization, this would be the warmest temperature on record inside the Arctic Circle.

The previous record is 100 degrees Fahrenheit—37.8C—set in Fort Yukon, AK on June 27, 1915.

Verkhoyansk is mainly known for its cold temperatures, though Brian Brettschneider, climatologist with the National Weather Service Alaska Region, says Verkhoyansk is known for the large annual swing in temperatures. A record temperature of -90F was recorded Feb. 5 and 7, 1892 in Verkhoyansk.

Verkhoyansk is located in northeastern Siberia and sits about as far north as Kivalina, AK.

