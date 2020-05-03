A snowy winter and a rainy spring don’t translate to a mild fire season

Much of Alaska saw above normal amounts of precipitation in March and April of 2020. According to Rick Thoman, climate specialist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, Utqi̇aġvik saw 1011 percent of its normal precipitation in March and 475 percent of normal in April (using 1981-2010 as normal). Anchorage saw 306 percent of normal precipitation in April and Fairbanks saw 410 percent.

Thoman points out that March and April “are typically the driest two months of the year for most of mainland Alaska, but the past two months have been very wet in many areas.”

The question is, will all this snow and rain through the spring help with the fire season? Unfortunately, it doesn’t work out that way.

“It's kind of almost one of those urban legends,” says Brian Brettschneider, climatologist with the National Weather Service Alaska Region. “People think a cold winter or a snowy winter, or a wet spring, that's a really good sign for the forthcoming fire season, and it turns out, when you crunch the numbers, there's basically no relationship between anything that happens before May first and the upcoming fire season.”

Brettschneider says there are a couple of reasons for this. “One is the overwhelming, vast majority of fire acreage in Alaska is the result of lightning strikes.” And those lightning strikes typically start the last week of May or the first week of June. “So really, it's the conditions in the few weeks before that that really start to matter.”

The second reason is the fire fuels dry out very quickly in Alaska. Brettschneider says we could have days of rain but… “then you have four or five days of low humidity and high temperatures and breezy conditions, and everything will just go up in flames and so again, it's really those short term conditions that are driving the total fire acreage.”

Brettschneider says the wet spring will help the early fire season but that the total acreage burned in the early part of the season—before the lightning begins—is just a small portion of total for the year.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

