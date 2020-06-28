A warm up on the way but not near last year’s record breaker

Anchorage saw a high Sunday of 57 degrees Fahrenheit. The normal high is 65F degrees and the record is 81F which was set last year.

Summer 2019 was a summer of record breaking temperatures. Between June 28 and July 8, eight of those ten days broke high temperature records (see below), including the warmest ever temperature in Anchorage of 90F degrees in July 4, 2019.

This year, Anchorage will see a warm up as we head toward the July 4th holiday but nowhere near last year’s heat. Temperatures are expected to warm to the low 70s in Anchorage by the end of the coming week. Highs in the Mat-Su Valleys and across much of the Interior and Southwest Alaska will warm into the mid-70s.

Anchorage high temperature records set June 28 – July 8 2019:

June 28: 81

June 29: 82

July 3: 80

July 4: 90

July 5: 81

July 6: 81

July 7: 85

July 8: 87

