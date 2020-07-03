Russian River Sanctuary closing to sportfishing until July 14

Alaska Department of Fish and Game says it's closing the Russian River Sanctuary due to the possibility of not meeting the sockeye salmon escapement goal.

The sanctuary will close 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 3 through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

“The early-run has not materialized as anticipated this year. Low abundance in combination with below-average water levels are hindering migration and increasing angler efficiency, restrictions are necessary to achieve the escapement goal,” stated Area Management Biologist Colton Lipka.



(Note that the Russian River Sanctuary Area is Area B in the map above.)

ADF&G says on July 1 a stream foot survey was conducted. ADF&G staff "estimated 2,500 fish are in the Russian River upstream of the powerline. ADF&G estimates that the early-run Russian River sockeye salmon biological escapement goal of 22,000 - 42,000 sockeye salmon will not be achieved under current regulations."

You can read the full announcement here.

