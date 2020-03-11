AFD: Mobile home catches fire and collapses on itself, no one was hurt

The Anchorage Fire Department says a mobile home is a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday.

AFD says they responded to a call around 9 a.m. near the 6300 block of Quiet Circle.

Once on the scene, smoke was seen coming from the garage that was attached to the home.

AFD says most of the structure ended up collapsing on itself.

As of 11:50 a.m., crews were still working to put out the fire. Crews are waiting for ENSTAR to arrive and cap the gas line.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

