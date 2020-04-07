AFD responding to structure fire on Fireweed Ln.

Firefighters are responding to a fire on the 200-block of E. Fireweed Ln. in Anchorage.

Fireweed is closed between Barrow and Cordova for the structure fire, officials said in a Nixle.

Officials said that shortly after 6:30 Tuesday evening, the Anchorage Police Department and Anchorage Fire Department responded to the fire. As of now, there are no reports of any injuries.

Fireweed between Barrow and Cordova is shut down while firefighters deal with the blaze. People are asked to please avoid the area if possible, and to follow the instructions of first responders if you are in the vicinity.

