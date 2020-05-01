Multiple injuries, families displaced after two-alarm fire in Anchorage

Anchorage firefighters are responding to a blaze of Foxridge Way at a multi-story residential complex.

Officials said Friday night that the Anchorage Fire Department received a call around 7 p.m. of a fire at a multi-story building on the 7500-block of Foxridge.

The second and third floors were on fire when firefighters arrived, according to AFD Chief Jodi Hettrick.

"Due to the size of the structure, we called a second alarm," she said, "twenty units on scene."

Hettrick said there were several injuries, with a few people taken to a local hospital, but did not elaborate on the nature of the injuries.

At last check, AFD was on scene and had control of the fire but was still investigating and completing mop-up procedures. The department was also awaiting an update from the Red Cross as to how many people will need housing following the fire.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.