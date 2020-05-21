AGDC authorized to construct and operate the Alaska LNG project

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation can now build and operate the Alaska LNG project.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Thursday authorized the project.

“The Commission granted a Section 3 Natural Gas Act authorization, with conditions, to the AGDC – an independent, public corporation of the State of Alaska to the site, construct and operate the Alaska LNG Project.,” said the FERC in a press release.

Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young released the following statement, “We commend the continued work by both FERC and AGDC to advance the Alaska LNG project to this key point. The certificate issued today by FERC is the culmination of years of work and will be a major asset for both investment in Alaska and our nation’s long-term energy security. Development of our vast natural gas resources will further expand North Slope opportunities and could be a game-changer for our state economy.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy said, “Today’s federal authorization is a key step in determining if Alaska LNG is competitive and economically beneficial for Alaska. I commend the AGDC team for their diligence. The ongoing project economic review and discussions with potential partners will determine the next steps for this project.”

AGDC President Frank Richards said, “FERC’s authorization validates that the Alaska LNG Project can be safely built and operated, delivering numerous potential benefits with manageable environmental impacts. This approval, a major milestone in the development of the project, signifies the completion of a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation that has engaged environmental and energy experts at dozens of federal and state regulatory agencies.”

Along with the construction of liquefaction facilities on the Kenai Peninsula, the project also included an approximately 807-mile-long, 42-inch-diameter pipeline, a gas treatment plant that would be located in the Prudhoe Bay at the North Slope and two additional natural gas pipelines connecting production units to the gas treatment plant.

