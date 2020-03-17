AK Railroad suspends Aurora Winter Train

The Alaska Railroad is suspending regularly scheduled Aurora Winter Train passenger service between Anchorage and Fairbanks starting on March 19 and continuing through April 30, the railroad announced Tuesday evening.

In a news release, the Alaska Railroad said it will provide passenger service to the roadless area between Talkeetna and Hurricane via the Hurricane Turn Train on Thursday, April 2.

“With recent notifications that groupings of 10 or more people are discouraged to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 we felt it prudent to suspend our Aurora Trains for the next six weeks for the safety of our passengers, crew, and our community,” said ARRC President and CEO Bill O’Leary. He added “We recognize that this could be a significant inconvenience for many people, particularly those who have no other way to access their homes and properties along the Railbelt, so we will still operate a limited service Hurricane Turn Train as scheduled for April 2 to make sure they are not stranded.”

The Alaska Railroad said this suspension will affect nine round-trips of the Aurora Winter Train but does not affect freight service. Passenger service personnel are reaching out to notify and refund all passengers and tour operators with bookings on the suspended trains. ARRC will continue to regularly evaluate passenger service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporation officials said In the coming weeks, the Alaska Railroad will continue to work closely with the governor’s office and federal agencies in anticipation of the safe resumption of full passenger operations.

The Railroad is extending a flexible 24-hour cancellation policy through the summer 2020 season.