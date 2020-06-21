AMHS announces new protocols to protect against COVID-19

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - The Alaska Marine Highway System is implementing new operational protocols to protect against the transmission of COVID-19 on its vessels.
The new protocols include:
- - All passengers over the age of two on the mainline ferries, Kennicott, Matanuska and Tustumena are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before boarding.
- - All passengers on the day vessels LeConte and Lituya must complete a Passenger Screening Form before boarding, which requires a 'no' response to all questions.
- - All passengers boarding in Bellingham, Washington must complete the mandatory State of Alaska Travel Declaration Form and provide these to AMHS crew at boarding.
- - All passengers over the age of two are required to wear a face covering while onboard mainline and day vessels, with some exceptions like while eating and while in a stateroom.
- - Passengers and crew will not be allowed to go ashore during port calls. Passengers will only be allowed off the vessels at their destination port.
- - All passengers and crew must practice social distancing.
