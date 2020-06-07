M/V Tustumena crewmember tests positive for COVID-19 in Dutch Harbor

According to the Alaska Department of Transportation, a crewmember onboard the M/V Tustumena tested positive for COVID-19 in Dutch Harbor. Future sailings of the Tustumena are canceled until further notice.

On Saturday, DOT reports the crewmember was displaying mild symptoms including a runny nose, cough and body aches, but did not have a fever.

The crewmember was immediately isolated onboard from other passengers and crew. After a rapid test, it was determined that the crewmember had COVID-19.

The Alaska Division of Public Health is working to identify everyone who could be affected by the positive diagnosis. At the time of the incident, the vessel had 35 crewmembers and no more than 60 passengers going from Homer to Dutch Harbor.

So far, 16 people have been identified who came in close contact with the crewmember. All 16 are also crewmembers.

The Tustumena had returned to service on June 2 and just completed its first run down the Aleutian Chain. The Tustumena arrived in Dutch Harbor Saturday morning.

Tustumena sailings have been canceled until further notice. The vessel is being thoroughly disinfected before its return to Homer.

