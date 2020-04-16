ANTHC addresses mask shortage with mobile sanitizing unit

It really is the Alaskan way to come together as one to overcome a complex problem, and that's what's happening at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

When the shortage of personal protective equipment began sweeping across the nation, ANTHC staff knew they had to come up with a way to sanitize PPE for re-use, so they got creative.

"We looked at several options," said ANTHC Engineering Services Manager, Will Fraser. "We looked at UV, we looked at hydrogen peroxide misting, we looked at heat, and it very quickly became apparent that we could not implement a hydrogen peroxide system or a UV system quickly, but we could do a heat system quickly."

A diverse team of ANTHC medical staff, engineers, architects, environmental health and safety professionals and laborers all got to work planning and building a one of a kind PPE mobile sanitizing unit. It's a 20-foot covered steel cargo trailer retrofitted to provide the required heat treatment to destroy coronavirus on respirators and face masks, so they can safely be re-used.

"Once you hit the start button, it ramps up to about 160 to 170 degrees and holds that temperature for an hour," said Frazer. "We based our decision for temperatures and times on studies by Cornell and Stanford Universities, as well as the National Institutes of Health, and we are operating within what they have determined to be acceptable parameters for disinfection."

About once a week after a few uses, hospital staff place their used face mask into a bag, which is then taken to the heating unit, and then returned after treatment-- a game changer for hospital workers.

"It's been huge. A huge relief on anxiety for staff to know that they can depend upon their mask to be able to be re-used, at least several times, at least three at this point, as far as we're aware," said ANMC Chief Medical Officer, Holly Alfrey. "That has just been tremendous in our staff feeling like they are protected."

At full capacity, it can sanitize about 1000 masks or respirators at a time-- an important process that went from an idea to fruition in about a week.

"We went and bought the trailer on Thursday, on Friday we started construction, and we were done by the following Wednesday, said Frazer. "It was very much a team effort. I think at peak we had somewhere around 25 to 25 people working on it at one time."

While many different ANTHC staff members worked to make this happen, project directors say it really was a community effort.

"Everybody saw the need and they knew we could do it, but also how great all the vendors were across Anchorage, who brought in the expertise for sheet metal, for insulation, for getting trailer itself and all the different electrical work and supplies," said ANTHC Director of Community Environment and Health, Mike Brubaker. "It's been a really wonderful project to work on and we're so happy that it's working well for the hospital."

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

