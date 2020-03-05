UPDATE: Suspect identified and charged in a shooting and fire at the Black Angus Inn

UPDATE

Police have released the name of the man they say opened fire at the Black Angus Inn and lit a fire inside a room.

APD says 36-year-old Jacob Baxter and another male family member got into a fight Thursday morning.

Police say Baxter, who was armed, started acting erratically in one of the rooms when he fired multiple shots.

When police arrived on scene, they tried to arrest Baxter but he put up a fight. Eventually, officers were able to cuff him.

Police say no one was hurt.

Baxter was taken to jail on multiple charges including Arson, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting.

Original Story

Anchorage police say one person is in custody after officers responded to the Black Angus Inn for a shooting call Thursday morning.

Police say shots were fired from the inn. Officers were able to take one person into custody. APD says no one was hurt.

On the scene, officers also discovered a fire inside one of the rooms.

The Anchorage Fire Department responded and put out the flames.

As of 8:30 a.m., there is still heavy police presence in the area which could affect traffic.

Police say if you can avoid the area, do so until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.