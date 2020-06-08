APD: Suspicious item found in neighborhood

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m. Channel 2 News photojournalist Jeremy Kashatok reports that police have detonated the item that was under investigation.

Original story:

The Anchorage Police Department bomb squad was called out to an east Anchorage neighborhood Monday evening after a suspicious item was found.

APD said at 6:36 p.m., officers with the Patrol Division and Explosives Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to a trailer home on the 4100-block of Debarr Road after getting reports of a suspicious item.

Trailers in the immediate vicinity were evacuated and the street of what APD called the "target residence" were shut down while the investigation is being conducted.

APD asked that people avoid the area and follow all officer instructions.

(This is a developing story. Check KTUU.com and Channel 2 News for the latest)