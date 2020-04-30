APD arrests man who fired weapon whlie intoxicated, thanks public for assistance

The Anchorage Police Department took a man into custody Thursday after he reportedly fired a gun while intoxicated and said that citizen witnesses led to the arrest.

According to a Nixle release from the agency, APD received a call about shots fired in the area of Lake Otis and O'Malley at around 12:30 in the morning.

"Shortly thereafter, more citizens called about hearing shots in the New Seward/Huffman vicinity," officials wrote. "Officers responded to the area and began contacting witnesses."

A witness stated they though a white 2002 Ford Mustang convertible was involved, and the vehicle was later found in the parking lot of a fast-food establishment off Old Seward.

Police "made contact with the two occupants to include the driver, 26-year-old Joshua J. Deacon. In plain view inside the vehicle officers could see a shell casing and a rifle’s magazine."

The car was impounded as evidence, a search warrant was granted and officers found a rifle that was then seized.

Officers reported they could smell alcohol on Deacon, according to the release, and could "see other signs of impairment." They conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and Deacon was initially charged with Operating under the Influence.

The man was eventually jailed on the charges of OUI, two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV - Drunk in Possession, and Violate Conditions of Release from a prior OUI charge.

"Anchorage Police are thankful to all of the citizens who chose to get involved by contacting police and providing excellent witness statements," police wrote. "They are the reason APD was able to locate the suspect and develop enough probable cause to support criminal charges for his dangerous behavior."

