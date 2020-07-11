APD investigating a suspicious death in Spenard

The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after being called to a home near West 32nd Avenue and Oregon Drive off Minnesota Drive in Spenard.

Around 5:40 a.m. officers responded to a residence for a medical issue, according to APD.

Reports say, during the investigation, officers made observations that lead police to classify the death as suspicious.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The victim's body was transported to the Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

