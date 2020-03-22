APD investigating death of woman in midtown camp

Anchorage Police are investigating the death of an adult female in a wooded area in the midtown area as suspicious.

According to APD, a citizen reported the death of the woman with whom he shared a camp, to APD dispatch shortly before 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to a wooded area near 36th Avenue and Macinnes Street where they found the deceased woman in the camp.

APD says the woman's death is still under investigation, but appears to be suspicious.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification to next of kin.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

