APD investigating early morning stabbing

A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly stabbed by another male suspect early Sunday morning. According to APD, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the victim was found lying on the ground bleeding in the Midtown McDonald's parking lot.

According the APD, the stabbing happened in the area of W 30th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, then the victim walked to the McDonald's parking lot where he collapsed.

No arrests have been made, and APD says there's currently no information about the suspect's description. Anyone with information, including surveillance footage, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).

