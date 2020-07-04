APD investigating fatal Mountain View shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in the Mountain View area Saturday evening. Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to the 130 block of Klevin Street where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground near the sidewalk.

The man was taken the the hospital where he later died. According to police, a female suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police say they have taken the woman into custody for questioning. Police say there are not searching for any other persons of interest. The identity of the victim will be released following next-of-kin notification.

