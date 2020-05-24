APD investigating overnight Mountain View homicide

One man is dead and another hospitalized with life threatening injuries after an altercation between a group of people at a Mountain View residence culminated in gunshots early Sunday morning.

According to Anchorage Police, officers with the Patrol Division and paramedics responded to the 300-block of Irwin Street near Peterkin Avenue in Mountain View around 1:15 Sunday morning regarding reports of a shooting.

APD's preliminary investigation found that shots were fired after a fight broke out between a group of adults inside a residence.

A male suspect fled the scene accompanied by a female.

One adult male was declared deceased as the result of a gunshot wound to the upper body. Another adult male victim was taken to the hospital to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A female victim was evaluated by paramedics for non-life threatening, non-gunshot related injuries.

Minutes later, an officer with APD's Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit pulled over the suspect vehicle on 5th Avenue.

The male suspect driver and female passenger were detained and are being questioned by homicide detectives.

APD says the motive is under investigation, but the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.