APD investigating shooting, man taken to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

The Anchorage Police Department is investigating after a man was brought to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. APD is still working to determine where the shooting actually happened.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, an APD officer who was stopped near Bragaw and the Glenn Highway reported hearing several gunshots. Shortly after, APD dispatch began receiving calls from people reporting hearing gunshots in the area of 7th Ave. and Klevin Street.

A local hospital reported the man with the life-threatening gunshot wound around 9:20. Officers are still working to determine whether the man's injury is related to the gunshots heard earlier in the night.

No arrests have been made and several officers are investigating in the Mountain View area. Anyone with information regarding the shooting, to include surveillance footage, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.