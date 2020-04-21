APD looking for man whose family says he hasn't been heard from in months

Anchorage police said Tuesday that they are asking for the public’s help in locating 41-year-old Russell C. Flemister.

Flemister's family recently contacted police, according to a release from the Anchorage Police Department, saying they haven’t seen Russell in almost a year. They also haven’t heard from him via social media in several months, officials said.

According to the same release form police, officers have checked several locations for Russell but have been unable to locate him. There are concerns for his well-being, police said.

Flemister is said to be 5'8" and weights about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and has been known to reside in both Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call APD Dispatch at 311 (option #1).

