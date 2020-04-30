Police searching for missing 59-year-old man

Anchorage police said Thursday that they are searching for a man who hasn't been heard from by his family since early this week.

The family of Eugene N. Wagner, 59, last heard from him on April 27, 2020, police said. Officials said in a Nixle release Thursday that "there is concern for the man's well-being."

Wagner reportedly left his vehicle behind, and it is unknown how he is currently traveling, though "he has been known to frequent other Alaskan towns, therefore he may be outside of Anchorage," according to police.

Wagner is 5’09" and weighs 195 pounds. Police described him as having balding, graying brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 311, option #1.

